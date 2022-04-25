81 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 25, 2022
type here...

Judy Lynn Spargo Massey

By Staff Report
Judy Lynn Spargo Massey
Judy Lynn Spargo Massey

Judy Lynn Spargo Massey
05/27/1953 – 04/05/2022

The Villages, Florida

A native of Gastonia, North Carolina, Judy loved family, travel, nature, and dancing. Whether she was cruising from Amsterdam through Eastern Europe to St. Petersburg, exploring Egypt on camel and horseback, or hugging whales off the Baja peninsula, Judy lived every day to the fullest. She loved the manatees and dolphins along the Gulf Coast, her horses and Great Danes in Brooksville, the deer who charmed her mornings at her log cabin home in the North Carolina mountains, and the sand hill cranes at her home in The Villages.

Among her favorite vocations was working with deaf students and helping them learn how to use their new cochlear implants. Few things were more gratifying to her than watching a deaf child hear words for the first time. A Certified Medical Assistant, Judy’s healthcare passion included working in pediatrics and cancer treatment.

Despite her decade-long struggle with cancer, she continued to cruise, dance, love animals, and bring happiness to others until her passing on April 5th at age 68. Judy is survived by her husband Tom (The Villages, Florida), brother Dan Spargo (Randleman, North Carolina), daughter Monica Selinsky (Summerville, South Carolina), grandchildren Jake and Campbell Selinsky (Summerville, South Carolina), and step-daughter Debbie Parker (Charlotte, North Carolina).

Per her request, no services are planned.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Live Free or Die

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident offers a viewpoint on the unimaginable terror in Ukraine.

Villagers got away with voting twice

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it isn’t fair that two Villagers who cast illegal ballots in the 2020 presidential election got off with a slap on the wrist. What does that say to our children and grandchildren?

Don’t say Gay

Be careful when you say, “Gay,” warns faithful Villages-News.com reader Hugo Buchanan.

How damn greedy can they get?

A Village of Lynnhaven resident got a letter about his Priority Membership and wonders, “How damn greedy can they get?” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thank you for the Senior Games!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident expresses gratitude for all the work that went into making the 2022 Senior Games successful.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos