Judy Lynn Spargo Massey

05/27/1953 – 04/05/2022

The Villages, Florida

A native of Gastonia, North Carolina, Judy loved family, travel, nature, and dancing. Whether she was cruising from Amsterdam through Eastern Europe to St. Petersburg, exploring Egypt on camel and horseback, or hugging whales off the Baja peninsula, Judy lived every day to the fullest. She loved the manatees and dolphins along the Gulf Coast, her horses and Great Danes in Brooksville, the deer who charmed her mornings at her log cabin home in the North Carolina mountains, and the sand hill cranes at her home in The Villages.

Among her favorite vocations was working with deaf students and helping them learn how to use their new cochlear implants. Few things were more gratifying to her than watching a deaf child hear words for the first time. A Certified Medical Assistant, Judy’s healthcare passion included working in pediatrics and cancer treatment.

Despite her decade-long struggle with cancer, she continued to cruise, dance, love animals, and bring happiness to others until her passing on April 5th at age 68. Judy is survived by her husband Tom (The Villages, Florida), brother Dan Spargo (Randleman, North Carolina), daughter Monica Selinsky (Summerville, South Carolina), grandchildren Jake and Campbell Selinsky (Summerville, South Carolina), and step-daughter Debbie Parker (Charlotte, North Carolina).

Per her request, no services are planned.