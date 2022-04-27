Health inspector shuts down food truck at Webster Flea Market

Flying insects and hygiene issues prompted an inspector to order the emergency closure of a food truck at the Webster Flea Market.

S & S Catering mobile food dispensing operated by Sarah Faircloth was shut down April 18 for numerous health code violations, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

A high-priority violation occurred when an employee used bare hands to touch a hot dog bun.

The inspector spotted flies in the mobile food truck. They were landing on packages of bread and on counters. There were eight flies on a table next to coffee creamers, ketchup and salt and pepper shakers. In addition, the food truck had windows that would not close.

The inspector also found that the food truck was not properly disposing of liquid waste. There was a waste water tank located under the truck, however there was a hose connected to the tank. The food truck operator indicated the hose was used in case the water tank overflowed. The liquid from the hose would drain onto the ground. In addition, the food truck did not have a potable water tank.

Finally, the food truck had no proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.

Last year, the food truck owner was fined $160 for violations including employees not wearing hair restraints.