David Greenleaf Vosmus Jr., 57, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born January 16, 1965 in Dade City, FL to David Greenleaf and Sarah Patricia (Driggers) Vosmus.

He graduated with a B.S. Degree from the University of Maine Farmington

Farmington, ME.

David loved watching old westerns and other classics and he also found peace working on his putting with his golf putting mat.

He was known for having a quick wit and great sense of humor. He just enjoyed being around people.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Greenleaf Vosmus.

He is survived by his mother, Sarah Patricia Vosmus; brother, Wesley (Kathy) Vosmus and many other loving friends.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life Service held at 3:00 PM Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Adamsville Baptist Church 4839 Co Rd 468, Wildwood, FL 34785. With Pastor Kenneth Scrubbs officiating.