” I’ve Had a Wonderful Life!”

Franz E. Anderson, 83, passed peacefully from this world on March 30th, 2022, with his family by his side. Franz, also known as “Andy”, “Doc”, “Professor Anderson”, “Dear Old Dad” and “GrandPa” lived in The Villages for 13 years and was a prior resident of Kittery and Kennebunk, Maine.

A Professor of Oceanography with The University of New Hampshire for 34 years, Franz was passionate about his field. It was evident in his teaching, his relationships with his students, his numerous grant receipts, and his many professional papers including a summary article on estuaries in the Encyclopedia Britannica. At different points in his career, he acted as Director of Jackson Estuarine Laboratory at UNH and Director of Romberg Tiburon Centers in Tiburon, Ca. In 1973, he was a Fulbright Professor on leave to Ege University in Izmir, Turkey and a Senior Fellow at the University of Stirling, Scotland in 1980. He authored a college textbook “Introductory Oceanography” which is still used in some universities today. Franz received his B.A. in Geology in 1960 from Ohio Wesleyan University; his M.S. in Geology from Northwestern in 1962 and his PHD in Oceanography from the University of Washington in 1967.

While he was proud of his professional accomplishments, it would never compare to the pride he felt for his family. He was interested in everything they did! He loved the visits, the calls, the drawings, tea parties and all the cards. He was loved and he knew it. Franz is survived by his wife Patricia (Webster), his son Toren Anderson(Diana), daughter Bryn Malcolm(John), step-daughter Kimberly Brown(Charles), and six grandchildren – Kamren, Jaydon, Rylan, Kailyn, Anna and Cora. Preceding him in death in 2017 was his son Tristan Anderson(Tamy).

Franz probably loved his retirement as much as he loved his career! After spending a few years traveling, he and Patricia settled in The Villages, Fl. He taught her to play golf and was both proud (and frustrated) the first time she beat him. He developed long lasting friendships and was known for his humor, quick wit and silly “birdie dance” in golf. He was a political news junkie; a voracious book reader; a builder of clocks that never chimed at the same time, and a fan of eating out whenever possible. Franz loved music of all genres and could be heard listening to classical, country and rock with a special dance reserved for his favorite song “Mustang Sally”. He also loved the simple pleasure of walking his dogs – whether on the beaches or around his neighborhood. He always preferred larger dogs until a small yorkie named “Gracie” rescued him and stole his heart.

A unique and special man, Franz “Andy” Anderson will be missed. We hope to honor him with a Celebration of Life, Friday May 6th at 10AM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home located at 3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, we request you honor his life by saving a life and donate to Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida, 1742 S. Woodland Blvd #428, DeLand, Fl 32720.

Franz had many sayings that he used on a regular basis and his family would often roll their eyes because they had heard them a million times. The one we imagine he would say now is a classic – “On To The Next Event!”