Lois I. Dye, age 80, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 16,2022 at The Villages Hospital in The Villages, Florida.

Lois was born on May 25,1941 in Hartford City, IN and grew up in Milgrove, IN. Lois and her husband, George, spent most of their married life in Warren, IN where they raised their 2 daughters. They owned and operated and old-time drugstore and pizza place and a successful Insurance agency. Upon retirement they resided in The Villages, FL. Lois was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She enjoyed family gatherings, golf, cards, and church activities. One church activity that was very dear to Lois and George was being a part of the Soup Kitchen ministry. Along with all of these she was an avid sports enthusiast when one of her teams were playing whether it be football, basketball, or golf you definitely knew who she was rooting for.

She is survived by her husband, George R Dye of 60 years; and her daughters, Tami Caspersen and Shelley Brady (Michael Brady); her 4 grandchildren that were her most precious pride and joy- Sergeant Corwin Boyd (wife, Jenna Boyd), Specialist Carson Boyd (wife, Specialist Jamie Boyd), Specialist Jeremiah Caspersen and Ciara Grace Caspersen. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Ruth Pethtel of Milgrove, IN; her brother Charles Pethtel of Hartford City, IN; her brother Jack Pethtel of Montpilier, IN and her granddaughter Brittany Michael Boyd of Randleman, NC.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to The Soup Kitchen Ministry, Immanuel Baptist Church, 8015 SE 180th Street, CR 102 Oxford, FL 34484. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.