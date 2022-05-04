88.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Suspect in theft of knife apprehended after fleeing Sportsman’s Warehouse

By Meta Minton
A suspect who allegedly attempted to steal a knife was apprehended after fleeing Sportsman’s Warehouse at Village Crossroads shopping center in Lady Lake.

Edward Eugene Hanson, 47, of Weirsdale, entered the store shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday and selected a Kershaw knife valued at $99.99, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He tried to leave the store and made no attempt to pay for the knife. A loss prevention officer attempted to stop Hanson, but he pushed him out of the way and struck him with a black bag he had been carrying.

Hanson fled on foot across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and hid in a wooded area near County Road 25 and Fennell Boulevard. Lady Lake police set up a perimeter and eventually apprehended Hanson.

Hanson was arrested on charges of theft, battery and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $2,500.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

