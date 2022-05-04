Veteran from The Villages wins retroactive payment of more than $80,000

A veteran from The Villages contacted my office regarding an appeal he had submitted which was delayed while moving through the review process.

My staff began following the veteran’s appeal and after confirming the veterans file was submitted to the Board of Veterans Appeals with necessary documentation, we were pleased to receive notice of partial approval.

The appeal was then transferred to the regional office to determine the rating percentage and whether any retroactive payment would be generated.

My staff continued to ensure that the process moved forward and three months later, the veteran’s appeal was completed and he was awarded a retroactive payment of over $80,000.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.