85.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
type here...

Veteran from The Villages wins retroactive payment of more than $80,000

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

A veteran from The Villages contacted my office regarding an appeal he had submitted which was delayed while moving through the review process.

My staff began following the veteran’s appeal and after confirming the veterans file was submitted to the Board of Veterans Appeals with necessary documentation, we were pleased to receive notice of partial approval.

The appeal was then transferred to the regional office to determine the rating percentage and whether any retroactive payment would be generated.

My staff continued to ensure that the process moved forward and three months later, the veteran’s appeal was completed and he was awarded a retroactive payment of over $80,000.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Support the idea of AAC taking over Katie Belle’s

A longtime resident of The Villages says he supports the idea of the Amenity Authority Committee taking over and reopening Katie Belle’s.

Community Watch and the Cadillac at Savanah Center

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Community Watch shouldn’t be blamed for an abandoned Cadillac at Savannah Center.

Mr. Schwartz’s dream is being destroyed

A Village of Santiago resident believes it is a shame that residents of The Villages are watching as Harold Schwartz’s dream is destroyed.

Frustrated with tee time system in The Villages

A Village of Liberty Park resident is frustrated by the tee time system in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Student loan payoffs

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, returns to the subject of paying off student loans.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos