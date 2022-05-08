John Emmett Tveitnes, age 86, of The Villages, Florida and prior to that Westminster, Colorado died April 14, 2022 in Florida.

John was born in Akron, Colorado to John and Emma (Arvidson) Tveitnes. He joined the Navy during the Korean conflict and then moved back to Akron to farm. He moved his family to Northglenn, Colorado and was a small business owner.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Edna Bea Tveitnes and son Stephen John Tveitnes. John is survived by his daughters, Kammi (Paul) Eckhoff, Kerri (Ray) Fielder, daughter-in-law Barbara Tveitnes, grandchildren, Shannon Dietrich, Shelby (Andy) Johnston, John (Leire) Eckhoff, Erik (Monique) Eckhoff and great grandchildren Julen and Alex Eckhoff and Liam and Emma Johnston, sisters Ida (Pete) White, Joyce Watson, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

John spent the last 4 years of his life enjoying cruising, traveling and enjoying much laughter with a wonderful lady, Molly Lemke, who he fondly called his wife. He will be greatly missed by many.

There will be no services at John’s request.

Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.