Oakleaf Villages teen arrested after brawl with her mother and sister

An Oakleaf Villages Apartment Homes teen was arrested after a brawl with her mother and sister.

Andrea Elizabeth Garcia Agustin, 18, of the apartment complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday after the altercation which occurred in the 200 block of Ann Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Agustin had been enraged over a text message and began throwing punches at her sister. Their mother attempted to break up the fight between the warring sisters. However, Agustin retaliated by using an open hand to hit her mother in the face. The mother was left with red bruising on her right cheek and a bloody lower lip.

The Guatemalan native was arrested on two counts of battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.