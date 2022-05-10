82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
type here...

Oakleaf Villages teen arrested after brawl with her mother and sister

By Meta Minton
Andrea Elizabeth Garcia Agustin
Andrea Elizabeth Garcia Agustin

An Oakleaf Villages Apartment Homes teen was arrested after a brawl with her mother and sister.

Andrea Elizabeth Garcia Agustin, 18, of the apartment complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday after the altercation which occurred in the 200 block of Ann Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Agustin had been enraged over a text message and began throwing punches at her sister. Their mother attempted to break up the fight between the warring sisters. However, Agustin retaliated by using an open hand to hit her mother in the face. The mother was left with red bruising on her right cheek and a bloody lower lip.

The Guatemalan native was arrested on two counts of battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The fourth generation is now taking over The Villages

A 20-year resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the observation that the fourth generation is now stepping up to leadership roles in The Villages.

Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple (Part 2)

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the Developer of The Villages is steering money to the candidate he hopes will replace state Rep. Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives.

Insurance companies are profitable and leave homeowners holding the bag

A Village of Caroline resident reacts to insurance companies objecting to all of the roof replacement claims in Florida. Homeowners who haven’t even filed claims are at risk of losing their coverage.

Lady Lake could acquire Katie Belle’s and abandoned theater through eminent domain

A Village of Del Mar resident with a legal background suggests that Lady Lake could acquire Katie Belle’s and the abandoned movie theater through eminent domain. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Patsy Oburn should consider running for Amenity Authority Committee

A longtime resident of the Village of Santiago offers appreciation for a recent Opinion piece authored by Patsy Oburn about the Amenity Authority Committee’s possible takeover of Katie Belle’s. He is encouraging Oburn to run for the AAC.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos