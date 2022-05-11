67.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
type here...

Sumter County files for injunction to shut down another internet cafe

By Marv Balousek

Another Sumter County internet cafe may be closed due to building code violations and an ownership legal issue.

Commissioners Tuesday night authorized filing for an injunction to close Spin the Wheel Internet Cafe of Wildwood and a lawsuit if the business tries to reopen.

The closure is part of an ongoing crackdown on the cafes, also known as adult arcades.

Internet cafes skirt Florida’s gambling laws by offering cash or prizes to customers who play well on video games. Residents have complained about loitering, theft and other issues near the cafes, especially in the Lake Panasoffkee area.

A major problem with Spin the Wheel is that the owner, MK3 Plus Software, is registered in Georgia, but not in Florida, according to county records. The cafe also was cited for several electrical issues, including non-permitted new wiring and unauthorized use of power strips and extension cords.

The cafe is the third in Sumter County to face closure.

Fun Times Cafe, which operated in the former Lake Panasoffkee Moose Lodge, was closed temporarily until code violations are corrected after the business was cited for improper signage, inadequate lighting in the parking lot and the lack of criminal background checks.

Last month, commissioners authorized a lawsuit to close 50K Arcade in Lake Panasoffkee after the business failed to file an operating permit application by the deadline.

Commissioners also approved operating permits for three internet cafes Tuesday night and County Administrator Bradley Arnold reported that many cafes have corrected their code violations.

Permits were approved for Winners World on Buenos Aires Boulevard in The Villages, Dreamers in Lake Panasoffkee and Dreamers in Bushnell.

Kelley Pyles, an investment advisor with Royal Fund Management, said Winners World has caused problems for its neighbors.

Besides customers sleeping in the grass or in vehicles, she said, the manager got into a profanity-laced shouting match with a disgruntled employee picketing the cafe.

“It’s been kind of one thing after another,” she said.

Commissioners advised Pyles to call police for every incident to establish a record.

Arnold reported that many cafes have corrected violations and remain open including Gold Rush Cafe of Lake Panasoffkee, Good Time Arcade of Lady Lake, Lady Dawg’s Cafe of Bushnell, Coconuts of Lady Lake, Il Villagio of Lady Lake, Senior Center of Lady Lake and Senior Social Center of Lady Lake.

Under a new county ordinance, the cafes must file for one-year, renewable operating permits. They also must meet standards that include hiring security guards, installing security systems and closing down between midnight and 5 a.m.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What’s become of our country?

A Village of Pennecamp resident is worried about what is happening to the United States. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The fourth generation is now taking over The Villages

A 20-year resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the observation that the fourth generation is now stepping up to leadership roles in The Villages.

Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple (Part 2)

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the Developer of The Villages is steering money to the candidate he hopes will replace state Rep. Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives.

Insurance companies are profitable and leave homeowners holding the bag

A Village of Caroline resident reacts to insurance companies objecting to all of the roof replacement claims in Florida. Homeowners who haven’t even filed claims are at risk of losing their coverage.

Lady Lake could acquire Katie Belle’s and abandoned theater through eminent domain

A Village of Del Mar resident with a legal background suggests that Lady Lake could acquire Katie Belle’s and the abandoned movie theater through eminent domain. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos