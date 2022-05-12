Couple complains about bad behavior on paths south of State Road 44

A Village of Bradford couple has warned that E-bikes, bicycles and golf carts are becoming a problem on paths south of State Road 44.

Mark and Karen Stotka spoke out on the situation at Thursday morning’s meeting of the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors at Everglades Recreation Center.

The couple lives at 1046 Maynard Path and their home is near a pond.

They said Villagers have discovered a quiet nook of nature area near the pond and have been congregating there. Some residents have been fishing there, too, they said.

The couple added that residents have also been straying onto the pedestrian paths in their golf carts when visiting the nature area near their home.

The Stotkas said they walk the pedestrian paths every day and they are also concerned about bicycles and E-bikes increasing in speed and volume.

“They zip right past you. Especially, the E-bikes,” Karen Stotka said.

She added that the paths have many blind spots and it could be dangerous as walkers and cyclists intermingle.

“Somebody is going to get seriously hurt,” she said.

Mark Stotka said the paths are already in a state of decay.

“The paths in Bradford are wearing out quickly. We have an ongoing issue. And I am afraid it’s going to be passed onto the residents. There are an appalling number of hairline cracks in them. Without the concrete curbing, it’s going to get worse,” he said.