Thursday, May 12, 2022
Michael Flynn and Roger Stone to headline event for Congressional candidate Laura Loomer

By Meta Minton
Laura Loomer

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone will headline an upcoming event for Congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

She is challenging U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster in the upcoming GOP primary.

The event will be May 25 at the Wildwood Community Center. General admission is $65 and tickets are available through www.lauraloomerforcongress.com. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program will start at 7 p.m.

Many believe it is only a matter of time before Loomer will win the coveted endorsement of former President Trump. If it comes, it could completely upend Webster’s re-election bid. Meanwhile, Loomer has been making the rounds and speaking to groups in The Villages.

Webster’s constituents howled that he chickened out in 2021 when he claimed a “family medical obligation” forced him to miss the historic 232-197 impeachment vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Stone previously visited The Villages in 2020 and drew a large crowd at the Lake Miona Recreation Center.

