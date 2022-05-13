68.7 F
The Villages
Friday, May 13, 2022
By Staff Report
Elizabeth L. Walder was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She left this world suddenly on May 2nd to be with the love of her life, Herman Jr. Betty was the mother to sons Herman III (Cindy) and Karl (Elena) and grandmother of Karl II and Devon Zanca (Lyle). She is also survived by close friends Joni and Tom Clark, Ed Martin, and her puppy Duke.

She was born to parents Edna and Karl Knauss in Williamsport, PA on December 4, 1934 and spent most if her early years in Wayne, NJ. She graduated from Pompton Lakes High School in 1952 where she was a cheerleader and friend to many and moved to Medford Lakes where she enjoyed many years of canoe carnivals, boating, dancing, horses, and sewing. She enjoyed the last 23 years in The Villages, FL. Betty was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory in Lady Lake, FL. A service in her memory will be at a later date.

