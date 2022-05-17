88.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
CDD 8 poised to forgive $6,600 in deed compliance fines over rock violation

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors is poised to forgive $6,600 in deed compliance fines over a rock violation in the Village of St. Charles.

An anonymous complaint was lodged in 2020 over rock in the landscaping beds at the home at 1804 Orange Court in the Oviedo Villas. The owners, Daniel and Donna Kelso, had applied for permission for the landscaping in 2018 at the patio villa, but the application was denied by the Architectural Review Committee. The Kelsos put down the rock anyway.

The owners of this patio villa put down landscaping rock after their request was denied by the Architectural Review Committee. They faced daily fines of $50 after an anonymous complaint.

In June 2020, the couple was ordered to remove the rock or face a daily fine of $50. A deed compliance officer went to the property six different times, but the couple failed to bring it into compliance. It was finally brought into compliance on Nov. 18, 2021.

When the couple received a bill in March for the $6,600 in overdue fines, they immediately asked for forgiveness.

The CDD 8 Board of Supervisors will determine the fate of that request when they meet at 11 a.m. Friday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Fine forgiveness has become an uncomfortable topic for many CDD supervisors in The Villages.

In April, the Community Development District 3 Board refused to forgive $5,200 in deed compliance fines at a house that had been “flipped” for a substantial profit.

