Last week, the House voted on H.R. 7691, which provides Ukraine with additional assistance as they defend themselves against Russia’s invasion. I reviewed this bill carefully prior to voting and while not perfect, the final bill the House voted on was significantly improved from what Democrats and the White House had initially proposed. Russia is a strategic threat to the United States and a victory in Ukraine will have broader consequences that I believe would cost the taxpayer more in the future, as well as increase the threat that our adversaries pose to the United States and our allies.

Thankfully, President Trump had the strength to put U.S. expertise and dollars at work to help Ukraine early in his administration when he reversed the Obama era policy of sending blankets and helmets and instead sent lethal aid, like Javelin anti-tank missiles that helped Ukraine in the early days of this war. Ukraine is doing better than anyone expected and need more of these supplies that President Trump initially sent, along with humanitarian aid to replenish medical supplies, medicines and other needs.

President Trump was a strong voice for other countries paying a fair share towards programs that provide humanitarian and defense aid. I was and am a strong supporter of this and Republicans in Congress fought – and got – this reflected in the bill. European and other countries are covering about 70% of the estimated humanitarian costs. Republicans were also successful in keeping out of the bill Democrat proposals that would give Ukrainian refugees special immigrant status, expanded access to social programs and provide unlimited green cards to Russian nationals with masters or doctoral degrees living in the U.S., a possible security hazard!

A portion of the military funding is to replenish our Defense inventories of materials already transferred to Ukraine and to cover the costs of U.S. troops that have been deployed to the region. The bill requires that before future transfers or procurement of equipment takes place, the Secretary of Defense must notify Congress first. Further, the bill provides Inspector Generals with resources to ensure proper oversight and accountability of the bill’s implementation. I routinely vote against government spending bills, believing they are bloated and do not do enough to implement targeted cuts. I voted against the massive $1.5 trillion-dollar spending bill passed earlier this year. I will keep pushing for accountability in how taxpayer dollars are spent.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.