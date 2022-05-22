90.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Overflow parking spaces

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have a question – the overflow parking spaces in my section of The Villages are they strictly for just the residents in that section or can anyone park in them, even if they don’t live in that section and you know that they have a big home, a big garage, and a long driveway that they could be parking there, instead of using up one of our spaces that we could use? If they don’t belong there, should the car be reported and towed away?

Patty Rydell
Village of Santo Domingo/Verz Cruz Villas

 

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

