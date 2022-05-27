87 F
The Villages
Friday, May 27, 2022
Margaret Brooks

By Staff Report

Margaret Margie BrooksMargaret (Margie) Brooks, age 87, of The Villages went home to join the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she moved to The Villages from Succasunna, NJ in 1994. She was an auxiliary life member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 795, Lady Lake. She was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and on the altar committee. She was employed by Morris County Community College in New Jersey where she graduated as a dental assistant. She was a Past Chaplain of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband: Michael Brooks August 24, 2017.

Survivors include her 3 Sons: Michael L. Brooks II, Summerfield, FL.; Keith V. Brooks, Pocono Heights, PA; Todd C. (Laura Quimby) Brooks, Summerfield, FL; Sister: Elizabeth Harrison, The Villages, FL. 3 Granddaughters: Jessica Louise, Rebecca Lynn and Margaret Rochelle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 3, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL. Inurnment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers friends may send memorial to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

