76.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 27, 2022
type here...

Officials ready to dip into working capital to hold line on water and trash costs in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District Board of Directors is signaling it will dip into working capital in the coming fiscal year rather than pass on large increases to residents of The Villages served with water and trash services.

NSCUDD oversees three major utilities in The Villages:

• The North Sumter Utility (NSU) provides potable water and wastewater services while Villages Water Conservation Authority (VWCA) provides irrigation services. They serve residents of Community Development Districts 5, 6, 7, 8 and a potion of 9. It also serves commercial customers at Lake Sumter Landing.
• Central Sumter Utility serves residential customers located in Community Development District 9, 10 and 11 as well as commercial customers in Brownwood providing water and wastewater services. NSCUDD acquired CSU from the Developer in 2019.

• The Sumter Sanitation Fund which provides trash service in CDDs 1 through 11, as well as Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.
Board members on Friday afternoon took a first look at the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

NSCUDD Board Chairman Dominic Berardi said it is important to be sensitive to residents who are struggling with inflation.

“The cost of everything seems to be going up,” Berardi said.

The board will take a harder look at the budget during June’s meeting. The board will likely approve the budget in July.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Leaders need to find the guts to act

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident contends that “leaders” need to find the guts to act in the wake of the school shooting in Texas.

Headlines make a mockery of The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident is concerned that headlines about drunk and entitled Villagers are making a mockery of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Roof scams can be tempting

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some insight into why people fall victim to roofing scams.

Residents facing financial problems don’t need to replace fake windmill

A Village of Hemingway resident contends that some residents of The Villages are facing financial problems and don’t need to replace a fake windmill and water tower at Brownwood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

NRA bootlickers need to get a conscience and do the right thing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident contends enough is enough and it’s time for our elected leaders to act to end gun violence.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos