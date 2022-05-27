Officials ready to dip into working capital to hold line on water and trash costs in The Villages

The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District Board of Directors is signaling it will dip into working capital in the coming fiscal year rather than pass on large increases to residents of The Villages served with water and trash services.

NSCUDD oversees three major utilities in The Villages:

• The North Sumter Utility (NSU) provides potable water and wastewater services while Villages Water Conservation Authority (VWCA) provides irrigation services. They serve residents of Community Development Districts 5, 6, 7, 8 and a potion of 9. It also serves commercial customers at Lake Sumter Landing.

• Central Sumter Utility serves residential customers located in Community Development District 9, 10 and 11 as well as commercial customers in Brownwood providing water and wastewater services. NSCUDD acquired CSU from the Developer in 2019.

• The Sumter Sanitation Fund which provides trash service in CDDs 1 through 11, as well as Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.

Board members on Friday afternoon took a first look at the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

NSCUDD Board Chairman Dominic Berardi said it is important to be sensitive to residents who are struggling with inflation.

“The cost of everything seems to be going up,” Berardi said.

The board will take a harder look at the budget during June’s meeting. The board will likely approve the budget in July.