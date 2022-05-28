86.1 F
Saturday, May 28, 2022
R.D. "Skip" McClure

By Staff Report
R.D. Skip McClure
R.D. “Skip” McClure

R.D. “Skip” McClure
December 4, 1931 – May 20, 2022

Born 90 years ago, Roger arrived on the dusty plains of Wewoka, Oklahoma, December 4, 1931. He drew his last breath May 20, 2022, his wry wit intact to the end.

In 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lee Clanton. After his stint serving in the Korean War (where tales of Mash-like mischief ensued) he returned to the family business supplying drilling fluids to oil wells. In the early 60’s, with three kids in tow, they left Oklahoma for Ohio to expand the business, and he started Eastern Drilling Mud Services. A man of his era, he often wielded grill tongs in one hand, while holding a highball glass in the other.

Tired of Midwest winters, post kids he and Mary Lee flew south in 1996, part of the pioneering wave to settle in The Villages, where he worked in property management, then ran a pool business with his son. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed an active social life.

Skip was a fun-loving and beloved husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

We lovingly send him to enjoy that great golf course in the sky.

