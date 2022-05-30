Village of Piedmont resident honored for work by Tallahassee Water Color Society

Village of Piedmont resident Nancy Dias received the Sheila Varn Memorial Award for her painting “Odyssey” from the Tallahassee Water Color Society at their awards reception on May 27.

The TaWS 34th Annual Tri-State Water Media Exhibition is being held at the FSU Museum in Tallahassee and will run through July 9. Entries were submitted from artists in three states – Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Dias was thrilled to receive Juror Alexis Levine, NW, comments: “This is a strong and powerful abstract, thanks to the strategic placement of contrasting values and intense colors. In spite of its abstract nature, the artist has created a definitive focal area, which pulls me in and engages me with this work. That one intense, glowing, BLUE shape, almost dead center, is essential and brilliantly done!”

