90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 30, 2022
type here...

Village of Piedmont resident honored for work by Tallahassee Water Color Society

By Staff Report

Village of Piedmont resident Nancy Dias received the Sheila Varn Memorial Award for her painting “Odyssey” from the Tallahassee Water Color Society at their awards reception on May 27.

The TaWS 34th Annual Tri-State Water Media Exhibition is being held at the FSU Museum in Tallahassee and will run through July 9. Entries were submitted from artists in three states – Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Village of Piedmont resident Nancy Dias created this painting 22Odyssey.22
Village of Piedmont resident Nancy Dias created this painting, “Odyssey.”

Dias was thrilled to receive Juror Alexis Levine, NW, comments: “This is a strong and powerful abstract, thanks to the strategic placement of contrasting values and intense colors. In spite of its abstract nature, the artist has created a definitive focal area, which pulls me in and engages me with this work. That one intense, glowing, BLUE shape, almost dead center, is essential and brilliantly done!”

Share news of your accomplishments with us at [email protected].

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Congressional candidate just another chaos-creating media hound

A Village of St. Charles resident offers an opinion on Laura Loomer, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Police need to enforce speed limit on cars and golf carts

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on police to enforce the speed limit on cars and golf carts.

Residents don’t need windmill and water tower

In a Letter to Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends the Developer needs the fake windmill and water tower at Brownwood more than the residents.

Some weapons should be outlawed

A Lady Lake resident calls on Congress to outlaw the sale and manufacture of any automatic rifle capable of firing multiple rounds of bullets simultaneously. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We have a broken system

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our system is broken when individuals with mental disorders can buy weapons.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos