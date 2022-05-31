84.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Wife alleging attack by her husband drives up to Lady Lake Police Department

By Meta Minton
Jason Lee Mock
Jason Lee Mock

A wife alleging an attack by her husband drove up to the Lady Lake Police Department seeking help.

The woman was at the wheel of a blue Dodge Charger at about 8 p.m. Saturday when she pulled into the police station at 423 Fennell Blvd.

The woman stepped out of the car and said she had been punched by her husband while she was driving, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She had “fresh blood” on her lip, the report said.

The woman’s husband, 43-year-old Jason Lee Mock of Summerfield, told police “nothing happened” and claimed his wife is “bi-polar.” Police found that Mock has “an extensive history of domestic violence.”

The California native was arrested on a felony charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $20,000 bond.

