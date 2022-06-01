American White Pelican In The Village Of Monarch Grove

This American white pelican was spotted showing off his gular pouch in the Village of Monarch Grove. Thanks to Cathy Johnson for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This American white pelican was spotted showing off his gular pouch in the Village of Monarch Grove. Thanks to Cathy Johnson for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.