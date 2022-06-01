Lady Lake man with criminal history arrested after allegedly fleeing from police

A Lady Lake man with a criminal history was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police.

Trinzae’leon Thomas, 21, is due to be arraigned in Lake County Court on June 7 following his arrest Tuesday on a Lake County felony warrant charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement. He remains free on $10,000 bond.

Thomas had been at the wheel of a black two-door Infiniti on May 21 when he fled from a Leesburg police officer investigating a battery complaint. A witness described Thomas by his long dreadlocks, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department.

At the time of this most recent arrest, Thomas had been free on $2,000 bond following his May 19 arrest on charges of reckless driving and resisting arrest.

In 2020, Thomas was arrested on a drug charge after his vehicle’s heavily tinted windows drew the attention of law enforcement.