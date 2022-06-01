Woman convicted in theft at Walmart in The Villages jailed in prior Walmart theft

A woman convicted earlier this year in a theft case at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages has been jailed in connection with a previous Walmart arrest.

Jessica Lydia Ambros, 32, of Lady Lake, was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. This particular warrant stems from a 2019 arrest at a Walmart in Ocala in which Ambros and a male companion fled the store with $268 in stolen merchandise.

Ambros served nearly two months in the Sumter County Detention Center after her arrest on New Year’s Day in the theft of $642 in merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. The Euclid, Ohio native proceeded to push the cart out of the store without paying for the items. The cart contained 92 items.

She had been convicted in 2018 in connection with the theft of video games and Nintendo switch controllers at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.