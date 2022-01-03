Suspected shoplifter nabbed with $642 in stolen merchandise at Buffalo Ridge Walmart

A suspected shoplifter was apprehended with $642 in stolen merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 7:25 p.m. Saturday to the store after 31-year-old Jessica Lydia Ambros of Lady Lake pushed her cart full of merchandise through a checkout lane that was closed, according to an arrest report. She proceeded to push the cart out of the store without paying for the items. The cart contained a total of 92 items.

She had been convicted in 2018 in connection with the theft of video games and Nintendo switch controllers at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

The Euclid, Ohio native was arrested on a charge of theft and booked on $1,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.