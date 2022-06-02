Response to a letter regarding Laura Loomer

To the Editor:

I recently read a Letter To The Editor in Villages-News.com. The letter was from a woman who resides in The Villages. The letter was regarding her opinion of Laura Loomer, a Republican Primary candidate for Florida Congressional District 11. The letter contained many correct statements about Ms. Loomer, yet at the same time, does not mention the circumstances or reasons surrounding each of the statements.

Ms. Loomer has been banned from all big tech left wing social media platforms – the same platforms that President Trump and many other Conservative Individuals have been banned from.

Ms. Loomer was banned from a CPAC meeting – the reason being that she criticized CPAC for giving preferential treatment to CNN TV – definitely not a conservative news network.

Ms. Loomer has been removed from multiple anti-American events for exposing the truth in reference to these groups condemning Constitutional Conservatives.

In the past nine months, I have accompanied Ms. Loomer to events in which she has spoken to over 3,000 Central Florida Voters, in which she received a 99% approval rating. When someone questioned Ms. Loomer’s political positions or views on various issues, I would invite the individuals to my home or would arrange for Ms. Loomer to speak to their group. As a result, Ms. Loomer received 100 percent satisfaction from the groups that initially questioned her position on various policies.

To clarify Ms. Loomer’s political views:

1) If you are a part of the 35 percent that has a positive view of Joe Biden’s performance – you will not be in favor of Ms. Loomer.

2) If you do not like President Trump for his political views, for his performance as President, for his tweets, or for being banned on social media – you will not like Ms. Loomer.

3) If you do not like America First, Conservative and Constitutional Respecting Candidates – you will not like Ms. Loomer.

4) If, in your opinion, the present Republican elected officials are performing well – you will not like Ms. Loomer.

5) If, in your opinion, Ms. Loomer is not knowledgeable of our Constitution, our Rules of Law and the intentions of our Founding Fathers, I invite you to bring forth your candidate to discuss and debate these subjects.

In closing, I would ask you to ponder the following:

1) We live in The Villages, which is rated the safest city in which to reside in Florida.

2) We have the best law enforcement sheriffs in Lake, Marion and Sumter Counties.

3) Florida has the best governor in the USA.

4) There are many cities and states in the USA that do not have these statistics, and therefore, their Conservative, Constitutional, law abiding, tax paying residents are not able to enjoy the life style we are blessed with.

5) In the past governor’s election, we were a mere 30,000 votes away from Florida becoming “A California State” and its residents being deprived of the lifestyle they have today.

Jim Volpe

Village of Hillsborough

2016 Campaign Manager Lake County, FL Donald J. Trump for President

Regional Director – Laura Loomer for Congress