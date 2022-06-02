Uninjured driver charged with DUI in fatal crash that shut down I-75 at Wildwood

A driver who escaped injury is facing a drunk driving charge in a fatal crash that shut down Interstate 75 at Wildwood.

A 32-year-old Spring Hill, Tenn. man died at the scene of the crash which occurred at 2:44 a.m. Thursday near Mile Marker 323, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He had been in a truck towing a trailer on southbound I-75 when a sedan driving by 40-year-old John Andrew Henderson collided with the trailer. The impact caused the Spring Hill, Tenn. man’s vehicle to strike a guardrail and overturn. A 31-year-old Spring Hill, Tenn. woman traveling in the truck was seriously injured.

Henderson was arrested by FHP troopers on charges of driving under the influence with serious injury and driving under the influence with property damage. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The report noted Henderson escaped injury. He and the Tennessee couple had all been wearing their seat belts.

Several lanes of I-75 were closed due to the accident and subsequent investigation.