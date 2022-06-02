79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 2, 2022
type here...

Uninjured driver charged with DUI in fatal crash that shut down I-75 at Wildwood

By Meta Minton

A driver who escaped injury is facing a drunk driving charge in a fatal crash that shut down Interstate 75 at Wildwood.

A 32-year-old Spring Hill, Tenn. man died at the scene of the crash which occurred at 2:44 a.m. Thursday near Mile Marker 323, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He had been in a truck towing a trailer on southbound I-75 when a sedan driving by 40-year-old John Andrew Henderson collided with the trailer. The impact caused the Spring Hill, Tenn. man’s vehicle to strike a guardrail and overturn. A 31-year-old Spring Hill, Tenn. woman traveling in the truck was seriously injured.

Traffic on Interstate 75 was being rerouted due to the fatal traffic crash
Traffic on Interstate 75 was being rerouted due to the fatal traffic crash.

Henderson was arrested by FHP troopers on charges of driving under the influence with serious injury and driving under the influence with property damage. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The report noted Henderson escaped injury. He and the Tennessee couple had all been wearing their seat belts.

Several lanes of I-75 were closed due to the accident and subsequent investigation.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Delinquent tax rolls published in The Villages Daily Sun tell the story

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the delinquent tax rolls published recently in The Villages Daily Sun and contends they tell a not-so-sunny story. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Joe is not leading this nation anywhere

In a Letter to the Editor, our friend from the “Free State of Florida” offers his thoughts on President Biden’s leadership.

We must protect the pollinators

A reader from West Palm Beach, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need to stand up for the pollinators before it’s too late.

Can’t people see the damage Biden is doing to our country?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details President Biden’s many failings and wonders how any American can still support him.

Safety concerns about roundabouts in The Villages

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, writing in a Letter to the Editor, details his concerns about safety in roundabouts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos