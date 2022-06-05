New retailer coming to former Van Heusen location at Lake Sumter Landing

A new retailer is coming to the former Van Heusen location at Lake Sumter Landing.

Paradise Grills will be setting up a showroom at the floor space formerly occupied by the clothier at 1018 Lake Sumter Landing, next to Starbucks.

Paradise Grills bills itself as America’s largest outdoor kitchen manufacturer. The company has showrooms located across Florida.

More than selling grills, the company specializes in commercial grade tiki huts, kitchen island bars and pergolas. Of course, Paradise Grills offers a wide variety of grills fueled by gas, electric, wood and charcoal.

An opening date has not been announced.

Last year, Van Heusen and IZOD were sold to Authentic Brands Group LLC in a $220 million deal.