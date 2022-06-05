The U.S. Postal Service will not regulate stickers on mailboxes at postal stations in The Villages.

Residents who pick up their mail each day, love to decorate their mailboxes with stickers that show a little bit of pride for their military service, college or favorite professional sports teams.

There is a fine line that separates The Villages’ responsibility at postal stations from the U.S. Postal Service. Stickers? That’s up to the U.S. Postal Service.

The Villages actually owns the mailroom and pays for the air conditioning, lighting and restrooms.

If you lose your key to the mailbox, you have to go to the Post Office.The lock change fee is $35. And you better have ID, because renters have attempted to change locks without the knowledge of the property owner.