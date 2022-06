A crash involving two tractor trailers backed up traffic Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating the crash involving two tractor trailers along the southbound lanes of I-75 near Milepost 313 (just south of Count Roady 476) that occurred at 8:48 a.m. There were reported injuries.

Southbound traffic on I-75 is being diverted at Exit 314/CR-48.