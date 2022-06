Dear Followers of Trump.

If you watched Liz Cheney Thursday night and realize Ed McGinty has been right about Trump since 1990, I will meet you for a drink, and you can properly apologize to me.

He is a traitor to the Constitution. I always wondered what it would take for the attorney general to tell the truth. I now know, they put him under oath. For you Trump fans that are Catholic I will gladly hear your confession.

Ed McGinty

Village of Hadley