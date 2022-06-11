Suspended driver not wearing seat belt nabbed with marijuana in Coleman

A man with a suspended driver’s license who was not wearing a seat belt was nabbed with marijuana during a traffic stop in Coleman.

Carlos Ponton, 51, of Wildwood, was at the wheel of a 2004 black Jeep at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Warm Springs Avenue and Mulberry Street when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed he was not wearing a seat belt. During the traffic stop, Ponton admitted his license was suspended due to failure to meet financial responsibilities. He was also in possession of a marijuana cigarette.

A criminal history check revealed Ponton has eight previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He was released after posting $6,000 bond.