89 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 11, 2022
type here...

Suspended driver not wearing seat belt nabbed with marijuana in Coleman

By Meta Minton
Carlos Ponton
Carlos Ponton

A man with a suspended driver’s license who was not wearing a seat belt was nabbed with marijuana during a traffic stop in Coleman.

Carlos Ponton, 51, of Wildwood, was at the wheel of a 2004 black Jeep at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Warm Springs Avenue and Mulberry Street when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed he was not wearing a seat belt. During the traffic stop, Ponton admitted his license was suspended due to failure to meet financial responsibilities. He was also in possession of a marijuana cigarette.

A criminal history check revealed Ponton has eight previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and and  a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He was released after posting $6,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Apologies will be accepted starting today

Villager Ed McGinty says he is ready to start accepting apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever

In a Letter to the Editor, a Green Key Village resident writes that the Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever.

Reader is misinformed about the Second Amendment

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims a previous letter writer is misinformed about the Second Amendment.

Don’t blame the media for deaths by assault weapons

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends you cannot blame the media because people are being killed with assault weapons.

Should golfers be participating in Saudi Arabia?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, with a record of criticizing the PGA, wonders about golfers heading to Saudi Arabia. Read his Letter to the Editor

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos