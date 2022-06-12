81.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Birds At Marsh View Pitch & Putt In The Villages

By Staff Report

These birds showed up for an early morning tee time at Marsh View Pitch & Putt in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

