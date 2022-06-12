90.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 12, 2022
type here...

Oxford Oaks woman escapes DUI charge after drinking beer at Cody’s

By Meta Minton
Sandra Jewell Vilmer
Sandra Jewell Vilmer

An Oxford Oaks woman has escaped a drunk driving charge after drinking beer at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages.

Sandra Jewell Vilmer, 69, who lives at 11213 Roz Way, entered a plea of no contest May 31 to a reduce charge of reckless driving in Sumter County Court. She was ordered to pay fines and court costs in the amount of $431.

Vilmer had originally faced a charge of driving under the influence.

She had been driving a red Nissan at about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 19 on U.S. 301 just south of Oxford Oaks when an officer noticed her headlights were not illuminated, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She told the officer she had not been aware her lights were off.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed that Vilmer’s eyes were bloodshot and “she was slow to respond.”

Vilmer told the officer she had been at Cody’s in The Villages, although the arrest report did not specify which location. She said “she consumed approximately four, eight-ounce beers with the last one being an hour before our interaction,” the report said. She added she had driven from Cody’s to the traffic stop without noticing her headlights were not activated.

A clear plastic cup was found in her vehicle’s center cup holder with a liquid residue with “the odor of cinnamon whiskey,” the report said.

She refused to participate in field sobriety exercises, blaming a “bum” knee.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendments

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends we need to look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and the Second Amendment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida needs a memorial to Tom Petty

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Florida needs a memorial to Sunshine State native Tom Petty.

Did The Villages influence a commissioner’s change of heart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident questions a Lady Lake commissioner’s decision to change his vote with regard to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apologies will be accepted starting today

Villager Ed McGinty says he is ready to start accepting apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever

In a Letter to the Editor, a Green Key Village resident writes that the Democratic Party is the biggest bunch of hypocrites ever.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos