Beautiful Eastern Bluebird Ready To Take Flight At Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This beautiful eastern bluebird was spotted about to take off from Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Economy and climate are intertwined

A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that it is essential that politicians recognize that the economy is a subset of nature and work to protect it.

Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends we need to look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and the Second Amendment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida needs a memorial to Tom Petty

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Florida needs a memorial to Sunshine State native Tom Petty.

Did The Villages influence a commissioner’s change of heart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident questions a Lady Lake commissioner’s decision to change his vote with regard to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apologies will be accepted starting today

Villager Ed McGinty says he is ready to start accepting apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

