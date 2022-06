More than 2,000 SECO Energy customers lost power Thursday afternoon in a swath along U.S. Hwy. 27/441, including The Villages.

SECO said that 2,467 accounts served by Lady Lake substation feeder 3 experienced a service interruption. The outage extended from Lady Lake to north of Summerfield.

The outage followed an the loss of power to thousands of customers in The Villages after service interruptions at feeders 6 and 7.