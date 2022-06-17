Man with history of drinking-related arrests allegedly hurls insults at lady cops

A man with a history of drinking-related arrests landed back behind bars after allegedly hurling insults at lady cops and head-butting a squad car door.

A Fruitland Park police officer was making a traffic stop late Thursday night in the area of Miller Boulevard and Sunny Court when 59-year-old David Franklin Newton walked up and began interfering, according to an arrest report. An officer repeatedly told Newton to stop interfering and ordered him to stand back. Newton would not obey the officer until he was threatened with a taser. It was apparent that Newton had been drinking.

Newton, who was arrested in 2014 after an intoxicated brawl with his son, “thrusted himself forward and slammed his head” in to the door of a patrol car as he was taken into custody. Newton also “made several loud sexual statements” toward female officers at the scene and medical personnel.

The Georgia native complained of chest pains and was taken to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. After he was medically evaluated, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication. Bond was set at $1,500.

Earlier this year, Newton served jail time on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He previously violated his probation on a charge of open container.