94 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 17, 2022
type here...

Man with history of drinking-related arrests allegedly hurls insults at lady cops

By Staff Report
David Franklin Newton
David Franklin Newton

A man with a history of drinking-related arrests landed back behind bars after allegedly hurling insults at lady cops and head-butting a squad car door.

A Fruitland Park police officer was making a traffic stop late Thursday night in the area of Miller Boulevard and Sunny Court when 59-year-old David Franklin Newton walked up and began interfering, according to an arrest report. An officer repeatedly told Newton to stop interfering and ordered him to stand back. Newton would not obey the officer until he was threatened with a taser. It was apparent that Newton had been drinking.

Newton, who was arrested in 2014 after an intoxicated brawl with his son, “thrusted himself forward and slammed his head” in to the door of a patrol car as he was taken into custody. Newton also “made several loud sexual statements” toward female officers at the scene and medical personnel.

The Georgia native complained of chest pains and was taken to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. After he was medically evaluated, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication. Bond was set at $1,500.

Earlier this year, Newton served jail time on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He previously violated his probation on a charge of open container.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

There were plenty of red flags leading up to Jan. 6

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there were plenty of “red flags” leading up to Jan. 6.

Do your research on ballot harvesting

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is encouraging the author of a previous Letter to the Editor to do some research on ballot harvesting.

Not one person in the Jan. 6 riot had a gun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that no one in the Jan. 6 riot was armed with a gun.

The Developer used metal in windmill at Sawgrass

A Villager who believes the Developer should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood, points out that metal was used in the new windmill at Sawgrass Grove.

We can always find something that can bring us together

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that while there is much that divides us, we can always find something that can bring us together.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos