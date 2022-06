The Off Broadway Players & Dancers are downsizing their storage units and selling costumes, props, hats and shoes from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Everything will be priced at $5 or less and at 3 p.m. anything left will be given away free. Costumes for performance groups, choral groups, Halloween, themed parties or as dress up fun for grandkids. Proceeds will be donated to Shepherd’s Lighthouse.