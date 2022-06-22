91.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Crist campaign claims poll shows him leading DeSantis in governor’s race

By Staff Report

Charlie Crist’s campaign on Wednesday released a statement following reporting by NBC News that revealed a secret survey conducted in May by a top GOP pollster showed Crist leading Gov. Ron DeSantis 48 percent to 47 percent in the race for Florida governor. 

“Charlie Crist is in this race to defeat Ron DeSantis, and this secret GOP poll shows that he’s doing exactly that,” said Samantha Ramirez, spokesperson for Crist. “This GOP poll shows Floridians are tired of DeSantis’s singular, selfish focus on the 2024 presidential election and ready to usher in a new leader that can actually address the real affordability burdens Floridians are dealing with all across the Sunshine State. Charlie is the experienced fighter Floridians need and want in Tallahassee right now.” 

recent St. Pete Polls survey also showed Crist with a lead in the Democratic primary race for Florida governor, with Crist leading his Democratic opponent with 49 percent of the vote compared to 24 percent and capturing over 60 percent of support from voters under 30 years old. 

