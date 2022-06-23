72.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 23, 2022
75-year-old resident of The Villages pronounced dead at scene of crash

By Meta Minton

A 75-year-old resident of The Villages was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash of a vehicle he had been driving Wednesday evening on County Road 42 in Marion County.

A 77-year-old female from The Villages traveling as a passenger was critically injured and taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center along with a 57-year-old passenger from The Villages who was seriously injured, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The trio had been traveling at 6:10 p.m. in a 2016 Ford Edge which was westbound on County Road 42 when it collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 28-year-old man from Paisley. He was critically injured and also transported to ORMC. The Tahoe was blocking the east and westbound lanes of County Road 42 as a result of the crash, the report said.

The driver of the Ford Edge was pronounced dead by a paramedic from Marion County Fire Rescue.

The report noted that all of those involved in the crash had been wearing their seat belts.

