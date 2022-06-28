Hotel and apartments will be built near Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

Two projects along County Road 466 near Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza were given final approval Monday by the Wildwood City Commission.

Bellweather Multifamily, a workforce housing development, will be built on 43 acres north of CR 466 along Bellweather Lane. WoodSpring Suites, an extended stay hotel, will be built on nearly three acres along County Road 106 near the Murphy gas station, less than 100 yards south of CR 466.

Commissioners approved comprehensive plan amendments and zoning for both projects.

Completion of the 368-unit Bellweather Multifamily is expected by 2025. The project is expected to add 105 students to Sumter County schools and generate 170 to 182 peak-hour trips, according to a traffic study.

Main access will be from a roundabout at the end of Bellweather Lane.

Owned by Oxford Land, LLC, and Summer Retirement Cottages, LLC, the development will consist of two- and three-story buildings. The zoning was changed from low-density to medium high-density residential.

WoodSpring Suites will be a four-story hotel with 122 rooms. Construction is expected by the end of the year.

No wetlands are located on the property, but a gopher tortoise study will be required three months before construction begins.

A traffic study found that the project will add 935 daily trips to the area. Roadway improvements may be needed for CR 106, which will provide the main access.

Owned by Choice Hotels, WoodSpring Suites operates more than 300 extended-stay, economy hotels. Some feature in-room kitchens, laundry room access and fitness centers. Pets are allowed at some locations.

Discounts are offered averaging 34 percent for weekly stays and 44 percent for monthly stays.

Choice Hotels, which acquired WoodSpring Suites in 2018, is one of the world’s largest hotel groups with more than 7,000 properties and 14 brands.