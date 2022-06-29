89.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Beautiful Orange Sunset Over Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

Check out this amazing aerial view of a stunning orange sunset over Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Where are the complaints about the Trump flags?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident wonders why little white crosses are targeted as Trump flags and “Let’s Go Brandon” signs are ignored.

Abortion rights and the U.S. Supreme Court

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his opinion on the U.S. Supreme Court and the recent Roe v. Wade decision.

We don’t want to look like a trailer park full of gnomes

A Village of Winifred resident contends we don’t want to look like a trailer park full of gnomes, but the Andersons should be allowed to keep their little white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Charlie Crist is a political chameleon

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some harsh words for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

Every generation has faced its share of challenges

A Village of Mallory Square resident remembers growing up in the 1960s. He believes every generation has faced its share of challenges. Read his Letter to the Editor.

