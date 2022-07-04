91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 4, 2022
type here...

Caregiver who ripped off blind Villager lands back behind bars

By Meta Minton
Sharon DeMarsh
Sharon DeMarsh

A caregiver convicted of ripping off a blind 86-year-old Villager has landed back behind bars.

Sharon W. DeMarsh, 42, of Belleview, was booked without bond Saturday at the Lake County Jail on a charge of violating her probation.

DeMarsh was convicted in 2017 in a case in which the elderly Villagers family member noticed that the 86-year-old woman’s grocery bill had increased by $500 per month after DeMarsh had been assigned as the woman’s non-medical caregiver.

It was also discovered that DeMarsh had been driving the woman’s 2014 red Buick. DeMarsh claimed she had used the car to run the woman’s errands, but an investigation revealed DeMarsh had allowed her 17-year-old son to drive the car, unbeknownst to the owner. It also was revealed that DeMarsh fled to North Carolina in the Buick during Hurricane Matthew, without the elderly woman’s permission.

DeMarsh was later arrested on an additional charge of impersonating a registered nurse.

She has been ordered to make restitution of $12,702 to her former client, who was in court on the day DeMarsh was sentenced. DeMarsh was also placed on probation.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need a stoplight at dangerous intersection in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident contends a stoplight is needed at a busy intersection in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We need term limits now more than ever

A Village of Lake Deaton resident makes the case we need term limits now more than ever. Read his Letter to the Editor.

School supplies will be collected later this month for Sumter County students

Sumter County School Board representative Sally Moss, in a Letter to the Editor, is encouraging residents to support an upcoming school supply drive to help local students.

A lesson from 1776 worth remembering

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Colorado shares a lesson from 1776 worth remembering.

Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

A woman who has lived in The Villages for a decade, argues that rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos