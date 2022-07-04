Caregiver who ripped off blind Villager lands back behind bars

A caregiver convicted of ripping off a blind 86-year-old Villager has landed back behind bars.

Sharon W. DeMarsh, 42, of Belleview, was booked without bond Saturday at the Lake County Jail on a charge of violating her probation.

DeMarsh was convicted in 2017 in a case in which the elderly Villagers family member noticed that the 86-year-old woman’s grocery bill had increased by $500 per month after DeMarsh had been assigned as the woman’s non-medical caregiver.

It was also discovered that DeMarsh had been driving the woman’s 2014 red Buick. DeMarsh claimed she had used the car to run the woman’s errands, but an investigation revealed DeMarsh had allowed her 17-year-old son to drive the car, unbeknownst to the owner. It also was revealed that DeMarsh fled to North Carolina in the Buick during Hurricane Matthew, without the elderly woman’s permission.

DeMarsh was later arrested on an additional charge of impersonating a registered nurse.

She has been ordered to make restitution of $12,702 to her former client, who was in court on the day DeMarsh was sentenced. DeMarsh was also placed on probation.