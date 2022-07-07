Wildwood woman arrested after seizing and smashing roommate’s iPhone during argument

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly seizing and smashing her roommate’s iPhone during an argument.

The roommate was attempting to get a set of keys from 45-year-old Samieka Lynette Lee at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Galaxy Home Solutions on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During an argument, Lee reached into the other woman’s vehicle and removed her iPhone SE. Lee slammed the iPhone to the ground and smashed it.

She was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.