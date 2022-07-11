Wildwood police detective and administrator honored for their service

A police department administrator and a detective were honored for their service at Monday’s Wildwood City Commission meeting by Police Chief Randy Parmer.

Both received a plaque from the department as well as certificates and other awards from the American Legion Tri-City Post in Wildwood.

Parmer described administrator Stacey Wrightam as the department’s Radar O’Reilly of the “MASH” TV show and said she handles personnel, purchases and public records requests. She has worked more than a decade with the department.

Detective Adam Barker joined the department four years ago and became a detective two years later. Parmer said he is the point person for internet crimes against children and recently pursued an unscrupulous contractor who stole from homeowners, getting their money returned.

Post Vice Commander Sam Bass presented certificates and several other awards to Wrightam and Barker, including commemorative coins.