90.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 11, 2022
type here...

Wildwood police detective and administrator honored for their service

By Marv Balousek

A police department administrator and a detective were honored for their service at Monday’s Wildwood City Commission meeting by Police Chief Randy Parmer.

Both received a plaque from the department as well as certificates and other awards from the American Legion Tri-City Post in Wildwood.

Vice Commander Sam Bass Detective Adam Barker and administrator Stacey Wrightam from left.
Vice Commander Sam Bass, Detective Adam Barker and administrator Stacey Wrightam, from left.

Parmer described administrator Stacey Wrightam as the department’s Radar O’Reilly of the “MASH” TV show and said she handles personnel, purchases and public records requests. She has worked more than a decade with the department.

Detective Adam Barker joined the department four years ago and became a detective two years later. Parmer said he is the point person for internet crimes against children and recently pursued an unscrupulous contractor who stole from homeowners, getting their money returned.

Post Vice Commander Sam Bass presented certificates and several other awards to Wrightam and Barker, including commemorative coins.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

On Top of the World has a big advantage over The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident contends that On Top of the World in Ocala has a big advantage over The Villages.

President Biden taking credit for things that Trump built

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident is contending that President Biden is taking credit for good things that are happening because Trump got the ball rolling.

Who dropped the ball on collection of $5,200 fine?

Reacting to the recent story about Community Development District 3’s difficulty in collecting a $5,200 deed compliance fine at a “flipped” home, a Villager is wondering who dropped the ball.

Don’t set a bad precedent by forgiving fines

In Letter to the Editor, a resident says officials will set a bad precedent by forgiving fines at an out-of-compliance home.

$5,200 fine should not be forgiven

A Village of Sanibel resident writes, in a Letter to the Editor, contends a $5,200 fine should not be forgiven at a home that was out of compliance.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos