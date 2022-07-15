Village of Caroline resident appointed to CDD 6 seat previously held by her mentor

A Village of Caroline resident has been appointed to a Community Development District 6 seat previously held by her mentor.

Tweet Coleman was appointed Friday to the seat which had been held by Supervisor Andrew Curtis.

He died July 3 after suffering a heart attack. He was a candidate for the Florida House of Representatives and would have had to resign his CDD 6 seat in anticipation of the upcoming election. Coleman had already qualified to run for the anticipated CDD 6 opening and was the lone candidate in the race.

The inevitability that Coleman would become a supervisor prompted CDD 6 Supervisor Peter Moeller on Friday to suggest that the board go ahead and appoint Coleman to the vacancy created by Curtis’ sudden death.

“I appreciate being seated early,” said Coleman, who took the oath of office at the meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

She described Curtis as a “mentor” and called him “a man of numbers and facts.”

She recalled her final conversation with Curtis, a longtime attorney.

“Do not take anything for granted, even it if seems perfect,” she recalled Curtis telling her during that final conversation. “Little did I know it was going to be my last interaction with Andy.”

Coleman started her career, as a VISTA Volunteer Nurse in Agana, Guam and proceeded to Republic of Palau to help the Peace Corps volunteers. She served as a senior Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) representative at the American Embassy in London, FAA Program Manager for Safe Skies for Africa, Boeing 727 and 747 airline pilot for Continental Airlines, Dale Carnegie Communications Instructor, and surgical nurse for the Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Brothers Clinic in Rochester, Minn.