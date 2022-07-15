92 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 15, 2022
type here...

Village of Caroline resident appointed to CDD 6 seat previously held by her mentor

By Meta Minton
Tweet Coleman has been appointed to the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors
Tweet Coleman has been appointed to the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

A Village of Caroline resident has been appointed to a Community Development District 6 seat previously held by her mentor.

Tweet Coleman was appointed Friday to the seat which had been held by Supervisor Andrew Curtis.

He died July 3 after suffering a heart attack. He was a candidate for the Florida House of Representatives and would have had to resign his CDD 6 seat in anticipation of the upcoming election. Coleman had already qualified to run for the anticipated CDD 6 opening and was the lone candidate in the race.

The inevitability that Coleman would become a supervisor prompted CDD 6 Supervisor Peter Moeller on Friday to suggest that the board go ahead and appoint Coleman to the vacancy created by Curtis’ sudden death.

“I appreciate being seated early,” said Coleman, who took the oath of office at the meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Andrew Curtis

She described Curtis as a “mentor” and called him “a man of numbers and facts.”

She recalled her final conversation with Curtis, a longtime attorney.

“Do not take anything for granted, even it if seems perfect,” she recalled Curtis telling her during that final conversation. “Little did I know it was going to be my last interaction with Andy.”

Coleman started her career, as a VISTA Volunteer Nurse in Agana, Guam and proceeded to Republic of Palau to help the Peace Corps volunteers. She served as a senior Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) representative at the American Embassy in London, FAA Program Manager for Safe Skies for Africa, Boeing 727 and 747 airline pilot for Continental Airlines, Dale Carnegie Communications Instructor, and surgical nurse for the Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Brothers Clinic in Rochester, Minn. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Alzheimer’s needs Congressional support

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Congressman Daniel Webster needs to sign onto legislation that would support the work of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Marco Rubio supports cruel ban with no exceptions

A leader in the Florida Democratic Party says that U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio supports bans on abortion with no exceptions, even in the case of rape or incest. Where does that leave a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio?

Tucker Carlson is deliberately fueling unrest in America

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the argument that Tucker Carlson is deliberately fueling unrest in America.

Jan 6. hearings revealing a frightening picture of American society

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader contends the Jan 6. hearings are revealing a frightening picture of American society.

Let’s get rid of political signs and flags in The Villages

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to get rid of political signs and flags in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos