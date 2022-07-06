87.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
type here...

Villager running for Florida Statehouse dies of heart attack

By Meta Minton
Andrew Curtis

A Villager running for the Florida Statehouse has died of a heart attack.

Andrew Curtis of the Village of Mallory Square died Sunday, according to Cliff Wiener, president of the Property Owners Association.

“He was my friend and a fellow POA board member. I am stunned,” Wiener said.

Curtis was also a supervisor on the Community Development District 6 board.

In March, Curtis announced his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives, when it was believed at that time that state Rep. Brett Hage would be running for re-election. Hage, whom Curtis blasted as “hopelessly compromised,” later dropped out of the race. Sumter County educator John Temple stepped in to run and has been seen as the candidate most closely allied with the Developer of The Villages.

Curtis faced uphill election odds in his 2018 race for the CDD 6 board when he took on fellow Villager Pat Francis, widow of former Sumter County Commissioner Mike Francis. In that race, Pat Francis accepted $2,000 in campaign contributions from the Developer, while Curtis self-funded his campaign. She spent most of the money advertising in The  Villages Daily Sun. Curtis collected 3,950 votes to Francis’ 2,751 votes.

Curtis had been an attorney in the Tri-County area for 20 years, concentrating his practice in the area of Elder Law. He was a graduate of Georgetown Law School, held an MBA from the University of Michigan, and earned his undergraduate degree at Cornell University.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Eve, and their son.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

They didn’t see the Florida Turnpike was in their backyards?

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if residents upset about the proximity of their homes to the Florida Turnpike had embraced the old warning of, “Buyer beware.”

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

A Village of Santiago resident describes an incident in which an ill-informed resident tried to sour a Fourth of July celebration. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Problem during traffic stop in Akron, Ohio

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident points to a recent issue that occurred during a traffic stop in Akron, Ohio.

The truth about The Villages

A Village of De Soto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares the truth about The Villages.

The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident says The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos