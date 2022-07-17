74.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 17, 2022
type here...

Upstart challenger beats Congressman Webster in fundraising

By David Towns
Laura Loomer featured image
Laura Loomer
Congressman Daniel Webster

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster’s primary opponent has continued to collect more campaign donations than the six-term Congressman, according to the most recent report by the Federal Elections Commission.

The most-recent FEC report published late Friday showed Webster’s GOP primary rival Laura Loomer raised $665,021 while Webster brought in $552,103 through June 30. It is unusual, that an incumbent Congressman is so far behind a challenger this close to a primary election, which will be held Aug. 23.

The FEC report shows that Webster received a large number of donations from political action committees. Several of these PACs represent special interest groups which clearly want to curry favor with the Congressman, who represents The Villages.

For instance, Webster serves on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and took in the following PAC contributions:

• The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association PAC – $2,500

• Embraer Aircraft Holding Inc. PAC – $1,000

• CEMEX Inc. Employees PAC – $1,000

• Nextera Energy Inc. PAC – $2,500

• Florida Transportation Builders Association PAC – $2,500

FEC reports show that Loomer had 1,029 donors while Webster had 282 donors. Webster’s donors, while fewer in number, tended to make larger donations.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Brittney Griner put down the United States and now wants our help

A Village of Summerhill resident contends that Brittney Griner put down the United States and after she broke the law in Russia she wants America to rescue her. Read his thoughts in a Letter to the Editor.

Tucker Carlson and promoting fear

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager responds to another letter writer’s allegation about FOX News personality Tucker Carlson.

The court will hear the truth about me and Miss Piggy

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is predicting victory in his upcoming trial in an incident with his political nemesis.

President Biden consistently gets it wrong

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about President Biden, going hat in hand, to Saudi Arabia.

Daily Sun looks small by being obviously rude to political opponents

A Village of Charlotte resident contends that The Villages Daily Sun looks small by being obviously rude to its political opponents. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos