The Villages Woodworkers Club wants trees removed but not willing to share costs

The Villages Woodworkers Club wants some trees removed, but is apparently unwilling to share in the costs.

The Lady Lake Commission voted 3-1 on Monday night to remove five Live Oak trees that are located along the trail between The Villages Woodshop and the Lady Lake Driving Range on Rolling Acres Road.

The trail, which accommodates golf carts, has become “too lumpy and bumpy,” according to information presented to the commissioners.

The argument did not get any sympathy from Commissioner Ed Freeman of Water Oak.

“They will just have to go a little slower,” he said.

Freeman was also unhappy to learn the woodworking club was not willing to contribute to the cost of the tree removal. He cast the lone vote against their removal.

The trees have already been “butchered” by the power company, and Mike Burske of the Parks and Recreation Department said he fears they “will never have a healthy life.” Burske has a long history of advocating on behalf of trees in Lady Lake, which proudly carries a Tree City USA designation.

Up to five trees will have to be removed. The work will be performed by Lady Lake Public Works employees in an effort to hold down the costs. The trees will not be replaced.

The Villages Woodworkers Club took a public relations beating earlier this year due to cost overruns at the new $3 million Brownwood Woodshop. The facility was built with amenity money even though Villagers have reportedly languished for years on the waiting list for the members-only facilities at Brownwood and on Rolling Acres Road.