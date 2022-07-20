Terminated employee from medical office in The Villages arrested for phony prescriptions

An employee who was terminated from a medical office in The Villages has been arrested in connection with phony prescriptions.

Lucy Bee Gallentine, 36, was arrested Tuesday at her home in the Villages of Parkwood on multiple charges of fraud and drug possession.

Gallentine was working at Lake Regional Medical Center Urgent Care at Creekside Medical at Lake Sumter when she began forging a doctor’s signature to obtain prescription medicine, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She had taken a prescription for codeine capsules on May 29 to a CVS Pharmacy in Lady Lake and successfully had it filled. She also had prescriptions filled for 60 Clonazepam on June 13 and July 14 at the Walgreens on Parr Drive in The Villages.

The Pittsburgh, Pa. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $36,000 bond.

In 2021, she lost her driver’s license for six months and was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. Gallentine was originally arrested Oct. 8, 2020 after she was discovered sleeping at 1:20 a.m. in a silver 2019 Kia Sorento parked in the drive-through lane at Starbucks. She was “slumped over leaning on the driver’s door, passed out,” according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running. A deputy had to knock on the window several times before Gallentine woke up. Gallentine said she had gone to the CVS Pharmacy to pick up medication for her son and then went to Starbucks at 9:30 p.m. to pick up an order for herself and her daughter.